‘Stage of Champions’ Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship set for July 9

The fifth edition of the ‘Stage of Champions’ Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship returns on July 9 at the Ramada Princess Hotel and the event is gaining positive attention from corporate entities. Recently, Managing Director of IPA Health Care, Reginald Persaud presented a sponsorship pact to representative of the event, Faizal Bacchus.
Bacchus thanked Persaud for his kind gesture and stated that the sponsorship received will go towards the cash prizes that the successful athletes will receive on the championship night.