Nexgen, Golf Association to stage Women’s Golf Month programmes

The month of June is Women’s Golf Month and Guyana leads the Region with the highest percentage of women golfers.
In an effort to celebrate Women’s Golf Month this year, Nexgen Golf Academy and the Guyana Golf Association is promoting golf among women with the help of fun events at their Woolford Avenue location throughout the duration of the month. Chip & Putt events during the evenings and weekends with trophies and prizes such as bottles of wine, massages and golf lessons will be up for grabs.