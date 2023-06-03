GDF triumphs in battle of the unbeaten sides

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) downed Santos 2-0 in a clash of the unbeaten sides to maintain their perfect record and climb atop the standings of the KFC Elite League on Thursday evening at the National Training Centre, Providence.

After a scoreless first half, the army unit opened the scoring in the 69th minute compliments of a Delroy Fraser conversion. The scoreline was then sealed in the 75th minute when Ryan Hackett found the back of the net.

The event continues today at the Police Force ground, Eve Leary. At 18:00hrs, Milerock will oppose Fruta Conquerors whilst Victoria Kings will battle Buxton United at 20:30hrs in an East Coast Demerara derby.