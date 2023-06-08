Western Tigers, GDF, battle to draw, stay unbeaten

Undefeated teams Western Tigers and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) battled to a scoreless draw when the KFC Elite League continued at the National Training Centre, Providence on Tuesday evening.

Despite their superior numbers in possession, GDF failed to generate clear-cut chances with the two most notable opportunities being generated by West Tigers in the second half following a lacklustre first-half.

The late second-half introduction of Randolph Wagner for Western Tigers in place of older brother Hubert Pedro completely changed the encounter.