Western Tigers, GDF, battle to draw, stay unbeaten

— KFC Elite league

Andrew Murray Jr of Western Tigers trying to control the ball against GDF in the KFC Elite League
Undefeated teams Western Tigers and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) battled to a scoreless draw when the KFC Elite League continued at the National Training Centre, Providence on Tuesday evening.

Despite their superior numbers in possession, GDF failed to generate clear-cut chances with the two most notable opportunities being generated by West Tigers in the second half following a lacklustre first-half.

The late second-half introduction of Randolph Wagner for Western Tigers in place of older brother Hubert Pedro completely changed the encounter.

