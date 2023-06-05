BCB announces U15 fixtures

The Berbice Cricket Board yesterday announced the fixtures for the upcoming RL Construction Under-15 tournament.
The under-15 tournament which began earlier this year involve splayers born on or after September 1, 2008, and saw 18 teams participating. The teams were divided into four zones, and play in a round robin format with the top two teams from each zone advancing to the quarterfinals.
The BCB Selection Committee, headed by Balram Samaroo, would use the tournament to not only select the inter-county under-15 team, but to identify promising players for the BCB coaching programmes.