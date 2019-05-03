Sports

GFF to host FIFA development conference

By Staff Writer
THAG President Mitra Ramkumar (left), GFF President Wayne Forde (centre) and Department of Tourism Director General Donald Sinclair pose for the cameras following the launch ceremony for the FIFA development conference.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has partnered with the Government of Guyana through the Department of Tourism and the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), to stage the FIFA Development Conference here.

The forum, which will run from May 14th-15th, will be the first ever staged on local shores. This was revealed at a press conference yesterday at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston. 

President of the GFF Wayne Forde disclosed that all 25 member associations of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), as well as the six non-member states and several African nations, are expected to participate in the event, which will feature the entire FIFA Development Committee…..

