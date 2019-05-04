Adonis shines in first weightlifting competition

The Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA) held a Development Championship on Monday at the Micheal Parris Fitness Centre.

According to a release, a total of five lifters from three gyms participated.

The release stated that Dolice Adonis of the CrossFit 592 Gym, the lone female athlete impressed with her winning total of 122kg, Snatching 52kg and Clean and Jerking 70kg. This was the first weightlifting competition for Adonis and she was excited to be participating, stated the release.

Other winners were Colin McKoy of True Foundation Gym masters 67kg class with a total of 145kgs…..