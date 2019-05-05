Sports

Berbice close on 107-6 after rain-hit day one

Spin twins! Off-spinners, Lance Roberts and Amit Persaud collected three wickets each on the first day’s play to keep Berbice in check

Defending champions, Berbice found themselves in a tight spot, closing on 107-6 against Essequibo when play began at 15:00hrs on the first day of the second round of the Hand-In-Hand Under-19 Inter-County tournament yesterday at the Lusignan Community Centre ground.

Heavy rainfall overnight saw the pitch filled with moisture with the inspection at 11:00hrs signalling play but further rain halted the start until 14:40 hrs where Essequibo won the toss and inserted Berbice to bat.

Berbice were off to a brisk start with Alex Algoo and Junior Sinclair sharing in a 42-run opening stand. Algoo looked positive and attacked the spinners after seeing the two opening seamers off with a sweep for six off of Amit Persaud over fine leg…..

