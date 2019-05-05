Yaw, Darren Thomas Jr., lead GTI past Queen’s College

Government Technical Institute [GTI], St. Stanislaus College, Marian Academy and President’s College basketball teams won their matches in the U18 division of the National School Basketball Festival [NSBF] ‘Georgetown/East Coast Regionals on Friday.
Played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, Government Technical Institute [GTI] defeated Queen’s College 47-35.
Israel Yaw recorded a double-double of 17 points, 19 rebounds, while Darren Thomas Jr., added eight points, 13 rebounds.
For Queen’s College, Lugard Mohan Jr., recorded 12 points while Diarra Thomas chipped in with nine points and six rebounds…..
