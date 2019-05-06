Sports

Skeete powers to girls U17 200m win

Deshanna Skeete powered off the turn and then changed gear again on the homestretch, winning the Girls 17 and under 200m event in a brisk 24.46s. The CARIFTA Games bronze medalist in 2018 finished ahead of the Running Brave duo, Brianna Charles (24.97s) and the multi-talented Keliza Smith (25.12s). (Orlando Charles photo)

CARIFTA Games athletes, Matthew Gordon, Adriel Austin, Anisha Gibbons, Deshanna Skeete and Daniel Melville played the starring roles when the two-day Youth and Junior Championships concluded yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre.

Gordon, gold medalist at the CARIFTA Games which was held during the Easter weekend in the Cayman Islands showed that he still has the winning formula. 

In less than ideal conditions for racing, Gordon took the top honors in the Boys 14-17 3000m in 9m: 38.42s…..

