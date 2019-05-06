Skeete powers to girls U17 200m win

CARIFTA Games athletes, Matthew Gordon, Adriel Austin, Anisha Gibbons, Deshanna Skeete and Daniel Melville played the starring roles when the two-day Youth and Junior Championships concluded yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre.

Gordon, gold medalist at the CARIFTA Games which was held during the Easter weekend in the Cayman Islands showed that he still has the winning formula.

In less than ideal conditions for racing, Gordon took the top honors in the Boys 14-17 3000m in 9m: 38.42s…..