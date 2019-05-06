Sports

TSC, Third Class clash end in draw 

—Nandan, Ramsammy record tons; Panchan nabs five-for 

By Staff Writer
Devaughn Nandan

Devaughn Nandan and Mark Ramsammy recorded centuries for the Transport Sports Club (TSC) in their side’s drawn encounter against Third Class in the weekend’s lone GCA/Noble House Seafoods second division, two-day fixture at the Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) ground.

TSC won the toss and elected to bat in the rain-affected fixture. Nandan (114) and Ramsammy (117) then stepped to the plate and stroked centuries to spearhead their side’s first innings total of 335-5 declared as Mark Roopchand (2-79) picked up two wickets. ….

