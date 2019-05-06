TSC, Third Class clash end in draw 

Devaughn Nandan and Mark Ramsammy recorded centuries for the Transport Sports Club (TSC) in their side’s drawn encounter against Third Class in the weekend’s lone GCA/Noble House Seafoods second division, two-day fixture at the Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) ground.
TSC won the toss and elected to bat in the rain-affected fixture. Nandan (114) and Ramsammy (117) then stepped to the plate and stroked centuries to spearhead their side’s first innings total of 335-5 declared as Mark Roopchand (2-79) picked up two wickets. ….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments