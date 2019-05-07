Defending champs through to next round

Defending champion Silver Bullets, Swag Entertainment, Dave and Celina’s All-Stars and Assassa Ballers were amongst the wins when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Sunday at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac.

Silver Bullets riddled High Rollers 3-0. Robin Dams, Jermaine Samuels and Damion Williams scored in the fourth, 13th and 16th minute respectively.

Similarly, unbeaten Swag Entertainment dismantled Presidential 4-0. Colwyn Drakes scored in the fifth minute alongside a ‘Guinness Goal’ [a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two] [GG] in the 19th minute…..