Harden scores 38 as Rockets level series with Warriors

By Staff Writer
James Harden

James Harden paired a game-high 38 points with 10 rebounds while Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker provided ample support as the Houston Rockets squared their Western Conference semifinal series against the visiting Golden State Warriors with a 112-108 victory in Game 4 on Monday.

The best-of-seven series is tied at two games apiece ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday in Oakland, Calif.

Gordon chipped in 20 points, and Tucker finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds…..

