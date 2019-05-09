Sports

Raptors rout 76ers for 3-2 series lead

By

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 125-89 Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The Raptors can clinch the best-of-seven set by winning Game 6 on Thursday in Philadelphia. Game 7, if necessary, would be played Sunday in Toronto.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry added 19 points, Danny Green had 17 points, Marc Gasol contributed 11 and Serge Ibaka scored 10…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Osaka survives test to reach last 16 in Madrid along with Halep

Osaka survives test to reach last 16 in Madrid along with Halep

Reports: Lakers move on from Lue in coaching search

Reports: Lakers move on from Lue in coaching search

Pointless to fret over No. 4 in age of T20, Kapil tells India

Pointless to fret over No. 4 in age of T20, Kapil tells India

Comments

Trending