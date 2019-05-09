Tiger Bay whips Eastveldt 8-2

Tiger Bay, Future Stars and West Front Road were amongst the teams to seal their berths to the group round, when the 4th Annual Corona Beer Futsal Championship continued on Tuesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Tiger Bay mauled Eastveldt 8-2. Deon Alfred recorded a hat-trick in the fourth, fifth and 19th minute, with Alpha Fletchman adding a double in the ninth and 15th minute and Solomon Austin scoring twice in the seventh and 16th minute.

Adding a goal in the second minute was Keoma Gravesande. On the other side, the duo of Leslie Woolford and Mace Assanah scored in the first and third minute apiece…..