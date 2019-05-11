Sports

Bounty Paper, Solo Drink hockey leagues

—Saints Clubs atop points table in ‘second D’ league 

Action in the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) sponsored Bounty Paper and Solo Drink under – 20 and second division leagues

The first round of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) sponsored Bounty Paper and Solo Drink under – 20 and second division leagues concluded at Saints Ground at the weekend where the Saints Hockey Club asserted itself atop the points leader board.

 Saints Savages leads the points table with 14 points after four wins and two losses in the men’s second division. They are closely marked by GCC The Sequel (13 points) and YMCA Old Fort Aces (12 points). ….

