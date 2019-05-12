Timehri Panths through to final

Timehri Panthers reached the final of the East Bank Football Association leg of the KFC Independence Knockout Cup, defeating Grove Hi-Tech 3-1 yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.
Sean Steele, Ishmael Pulsaram and Joe DeFreitas scored in the 22nd, 25th and 82nd minute respectively. For Grove Hi-Tech
Paul Fields netted in the 38th minute…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments