Timehri Panths through to final

Timehri Panthers reached the final of the East Bank Football Association leg of the KFC Independence Knockout Cup, defeating Grove Hi-Tech 3-1 yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Sean Steele, Ishmael Pulsaram and Joe DeFreitas scored in the 22nd, 25th and 82nd minute respectively. For Grove Hi-Tech

Paul Fields netted in the 38th minute…..

