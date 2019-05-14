Sports

Pooran to play for Guyana Amazon warriors

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors as their Marquee Player for the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League which will take place from 4 September to 12 October.

According to a CPL release, the Trinidadian wicket-keeper batsman played for the Barbados Tridents last year but in a big move for him and the franchise he will be playing for the Guyanese team in 2019. ….

