Wiltshire begins title defence with comfortable win over Carpenter

Junior national squash champion Shomari Wiltshire began the 2019 Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash tournament with an overpowering win over Gianni Carpenter last evening at the Georgetown Club Squash Court.

Wiltshire, who is the reigning boys under-17 and 19 champion, looked in imperious form as he accounted for his counterpart winning 11-1, 11-3, 11-1, only dropping five points in the boys under -17 and 19 combined match.

The most competitive match of the evening saw Samuel Inch-Carvalhal and Michael Alphonso battling it out with the former emerging as the victor in the end. ….