Brace for Edwards as Hampshire hurt Warwickshire

LONDON, CMC – Fidel Edwards grabbed two wickets to help Hampshire take control of their County Championship Division One match against Warwickshire here yesterday.

Responding to Hampshire’s 354 at Edgbaston, Warwickshire declined from 135 for three to end the second day struggling on 184 for seven – still requiring further 170 for the lead.

South African fast bowler Kyle Abbott snatched four for 43 while his new-ball partner Edwards supported with two for 41.

Opener Dominic Sibley has held the innings together with an unbeaten 95 off 215 balls in a shade over five hours, putting on 40 for the third wicket with Adam Hose (10) and a further 47 for the fourth wicket with Liam Banks (23).

With the partnership between Sibley and Hose appearing threatening, Edwards returned to york Hose in the final over before tea.

And once Abbott bowled Banks to end another budding stand, Warwickshire lost four wickets for 36 runs in quick time. Edwards accounted for the seventh wicket late in the day when he returned in another spell to have Craig Miles (11) caught at short leg.

Earlier, wicketkeeper Tom Alsop pushed his overnight 131 to 150 as Hampshire, resuming on 291 for six, were dismissed for 354.

Former New Zealand Test off-spinner Jeetan Patel finished with six for 94.