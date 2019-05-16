Leopold Street slams six past Mocha in Futsal

Leopold Street, Back Circle, Tiger Bay and West Front Road secured wins when the Corona Beer Futsal Championship continued on Tuesday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Leopold Street wrecked Mocha 6-0. Okeene Fraser, Eon Alleyne, Cecil Jackman, Darren Benjamin, Carl Tudor and Rishawn Sandiford scored in the ninth, 10th, 14th, 15th, 20th and 21st minute respectively.
Similarly, Back Circle crushed Beacons 7-2. Selwyn Williams recorded a hat-trick in the fifth, sixth and seventh minute, while Stephon McLean, Trayon Bobb, Quason McAulay and Dellon Kelly netted in the fourth, 18th, 19th and 20th minute each…..
