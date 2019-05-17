Sports

Kyrgios thrown out of Italian Open after on-court outburst

(Reuters) – Nick Kyrgios was defaulted from his second round Italian Open clash against Norway’s Casper Ruud yesterday after the hot-headed Australian hurled a chair on to the court.

World number 36 Kyrgios was given a code violation for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ after being broken early in the third set. Having already been handed a code violation earlier in the match, the latest outburst meant the umpire also handed him a game penalty.

This prompted an angry Kyrgios to slam his racket into the ground, kick a water bottle before he tossed a chair towards the centre of the court.

The frustrated 24-year-old shook hands with his opponent and the umpire before he strode off the court, effectively defaulting himself from the contest.

Ruud was leading 6-3 6-7(5) 2-1 when Kyrgios was disqualified and will face Juan Martin del Potro in the third round.

