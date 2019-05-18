Fourth Independence Track and Field Classic set to be best ever

The National Track and Field Centre will be a hive of activity this weekend with the staging of the fourth Independence Track and Field Classic.

Athletes are scheduled to get into the blocks from 10:00hrs each day. According to President of the Guyana Overseas Based Sports Association, David Thomas, this year’s staging is gearing up to be the best one yet. Thomas said recently that aside from the lucrative cash prizes and trophies, the event will create a platform for standout academic and athletic students to be rewarded.

“All Guyanese athletes showing great potential in various sports and academically will be given a plaque and a certificate,” said Thomas…..