Another comeback gives Warriors 3-0 lead on Blazers

Stephen Curry saved 21 of his game-high 36 points for the second half and Draymond Green recorded a triple-double Saturday night as the Golden State Warriors rallied to stun the host Portland Trail Blazers 110-99 for a 3-0 lead in their Western Conference finals playoff series.

The top-seeded Warriors, playing without Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, will go for the series sweep and a berth in their fifth consecutive NBA Finals on Monday night in Portland.

For the second consecutive game, Golden State dominated the third quarter to get back in the game after trailing by double digits at halftime. This time, it was a 13-point deficit and they rallied without Andre Iguodala, who complained of a sore calf in the first half and played only four minutes after intermission…..