Hope full of confidence heading into World Cup

DUBLIN, Ireland, CMC – Fresh off his Man-of-the-Series performance in the just concluded Tri-Nations-Series, West Indies batsmen Shai Hope is looking forward to leading the West Indies’ charge in the upcoming ICC World Cup.

Hope was the top batsman in the series which also included Ireland and eventual winners Bangladesh, scoring 470 runs in five innings at an average of 94, inclusive of two centuries.

The 25-year-old Hope said it was always his childhood dream to play a World Cup for the West Indies. However, he said he wasn’t content to just play and was looking to lead the regional squad to the title.

“As long as I put on these clothes for the West Indies I’m going to put my heart out, just knowing that my childhood dreams can come through of representing the West Indies in the World Cup.

“Obviously I’ll put my best foot forward and try to take us as deep as possible into the tournament and hopefully get over the line for the win,” Hope said.

Hope described the Tri-Nations Series as good preparation for the World Cup.

He lauded the performances of fellow openers John Campbell and Sunil Ambris, who despite not being selected in the 15-man World Cup squad, produced good performances in the series.

“I can’t fault either of them. We have a very good relationship both on and off the field and it’s nice to see that when Sunil came in after John that he grabbed the opportunity as well.

“They both played superbly in the entire series and it’s nice that we got off to a good start in every game I would say…and when you get off to a good start in white ball cricket you put the team in a better position,” Hope said.