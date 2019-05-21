Batsmen suffered, spinners revelled

A review of the just completed Hand-In-Hand Inter-County Under-19 tournament where Berbice retained the three-day title but lost the 50-overs to Demerara will show that generally the batsmen struggled to produce good performances while the spinners revelled mostly due to poor batting technique by the batters.

With rain badly affecting the three-day competition this analysis will mainly take a look at the 50-over format especially since the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 tournament is expected to be played in the one-day format.

However, it will also encompass a few stand out players and a few key moments in the three-day tournament…..