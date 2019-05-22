Sports

Corona Group winners receive cash prizes

Several of the respective group finishers in the Corona Futsal Championship pose with their prizes following the presentation yesterday at the National Gymnasium. Also in the photo is Petra Organization Co-Director Troy Mendonca [left].

The respective group finishers in the fourth annual Corona Futsal Championships were presented with their prizes yesterday at the National Gymnasium.

Back Circle, Future Stars and Tiger Bay walked away with $40,000 each for winning group-A, group-B and group-C respectively.

Similarly, Sparta Boss, Bent Street and West Front Road received $30,000 each for finishing second in group-A, group-B and group-C correspondingly…..

