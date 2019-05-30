World Cup Previews…

– It could go either way for Kholi and co.

Very few persons would dispute the indelible cricketing genius of Virat Kohli – Captain Marvel – and his team of Avengers. Kohli and his men come from a rich cricketing genealogy, one that is marked with a few bumps here and there during their 11 outings at the ICC 50 overs World Cup.

India, during their World Cup adventures, have soared to the apex of the world when in 1983 a Kapil Dev led side knocked off Clive Lloyd’s West Indies in the final, bringing to a halt the Caribbean side’s three-peat ambitions.

Almost three decades later, in 2011, MS Dhoni delivered their second world title after revered characters like Sourav Ganguly – the prince of Kolkata – as captain, failed.

During that time, India in 2007 in the Caribbean edition of the event, reached one of their lowest points in their World Cup history where a highly touted side, including Sachin Tendulkar, skipper Rahul Dravid, Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, and Anil Kumble failed to make it out of their group and were also surprisingly beaten by a then-emerging Bangladesh side…..