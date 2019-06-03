Sports

Fruta Conquerors, Santos reach KFC U20 zone final

Fruta Conquerors will match skills with Santos in the Georgetown Zone final of the KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship, following semi-final wins yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

The Tucville giant dismantled newcomer GT Panthers 6-0. Osafa Simpson and Nicholas MacArthur led the rout with two goals each. MacArthur registered his two goals in the 13th and 18th minute, while Simpson added goals in the 26th and 48th minute…..

