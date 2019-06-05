Powerlifting federation upholds Petterson-Griffith’s suspension

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) 12-month suspension of standout lifter Carlos Petterson-Griffith is final, however the federation will be revisiting the 12-month suspension of Junica Pluck.

This is according to President of the GAPLF, Ed Caesar, who held a press briefing on Monday evening at the Guyana Chronicle.

Petterson-Griffith and Pluck were suspended after they failed to seek permission but competed at the Barbados StrongFit on May 4-5.

According to Article 14.9 of the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) Constitution which deals with Participating in Non-IPF Competitions it states…….