An opportunity to take career step higher

—Says Bramble of CPL selection

Anthony Bramble makes his return to the Caribbean Premier League this season.

Twenty-eight-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman, Anthony Bramble, believes his selection in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is an opportunity for him to take his career to newer heights.

Stabroek Sport caught up with the West Indies B captain who was announced as the 15th pick for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, a team he debuted for back in 2016 when they lost the final to the Jamaica Tallawahs.

“It’s an opportunity not just to play in the CPL and be among the big stars but it is another opportunity to do well and take my career a step higher so it’s a big opportunity having missed out a couple of years…I just want to go and do well so I could be,” he stated…..

