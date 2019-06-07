DDL joins list of sponsors for U14 football

Demerara Distillers Limited [DDL] under its Pepsi Brand joined the growing list of sponsors to support the 2nd edition of the ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U14 School Football Championship.

The beverage entity will be the official sport drink of the event, following a simple presentation ceremony staged yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Larry Wills, Pepsi Brand Manager made the presentation to Mark Alleyne, representative of the tournament coordinator the Petra Organization…..