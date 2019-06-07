Trevon Griffith shows good form ahead of T&T T10 clashes 

Enterprising first-class left-hander Trevon Griffith has warmed up for the upcoming UDeCOTT T10 International cricket tournament with two half-centuries in the just concluded TT Cricket Board T20 festival.

Griffith, who in years gone by donned the West Indies under-19 colours, suited up for the Alescon Comets and struck 57 in his side’s semifinal loss against eventual winners Queen’s Park CC. Queen’s Park had the services of a number of top West Indies players in a battle which was settled at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Comets batted first and posted 160 for eight from their allotted overs with Griffith exercising his range during his half-century; he received support from fellow Guyanese Christopher Barnwell who contributed 34. ….