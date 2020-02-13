Griffith, Persaud aiming to rekindle interest during stint with TT clubs

Guyanese duo Trevon Griffith and Joshua Persaud are both keen on making their presence felt in the 2020 season of the Trinidad and Tobago (TT) Cricket Board National League Premiership three –day competition.

Both men turned out for their various clubs last weekend, playing against each other – Griffith for Central Sports – while Persaud who is in a debut outing in the Twin Island Republic donned Alescon Comets colours. Central Sports though trounced the defending champions by an innings and 259 runs.

Griffith contributed to his side’s triumph by scoring 81 while Persaud made 35 and 16 for Comets who were blown away.