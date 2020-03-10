Persaud pumped after reaching maiden ton in TT division c/ships

West Indies Uunder – 19 selectee Joshua Persaud continues to draw positive attention, putting up impressive numbers in the ongoing TT Cricket Board (TTCB) National Premiership competition at the weekend.

Persaud, on Sunday, sculptured his maiden century, an undefeated second-innings 124 for defending champions Alescon Comets’ in their loss against Preysal Sports which has given him a sense of contentment. He called the knock his best ever.

“I’m quite happy about this because it’s my first hundred at the national level in Trinidad and for me, I think it was probably my best innings I’ve ever played,” the young man told Stabroek Sport recently.