Tiger Bay, Back Circle square off tonight in Futsal final

Tiger Bay and Back Circle will face-off tonight at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, in the final of the Corona Futsal Championships.

Tiger Bay stormed into the final by defeating Stars 8-5 led by their talisman and Most Valuable Player [MVP] candidate Deon Alfred.

He is expected to receive support from the likes of Solomon Austin, Keoma Gravesande and Alpha Fletchman…..

