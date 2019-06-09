Sports

Allicock for training camp in Ecuador after resuming training

K. Juman-Yassin

Following a renewed commitment to training ahead of next month’s Pan American Games, boxing standout Keevin Allicock will be traveling next week to Ecuador to be a part of Cuba’s training camp.

This is according to a letter written to the Guyana Olympic Association by President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle.

The letter comes in the aftermath of Ninvalle writing to the Olympic Association requesting that a hold be put on Allicock’s stipend and sojourn after he was delinquent with regards to attending training sessions…..

