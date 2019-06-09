Gold is Money strikes gold

Gold is Money ran out winners of the recent lucrative Ivanoff Vodka nationwide dominoes tournament.

In the finals played at the Malteenoes Sports Club Pavilion, Gold is Money, spearheaded by Clarence Whitehead, Shawn Morgan and John `Paddy’ Chance won with 89 games with BMU second on 69 games and Lotto third with 63 games.

Gold is Money’s Morgan was the Player of the Final marking the maximum 18 games while Anthony Solomon lent excellent support with 16 games.

Steven Burnett and Debbie Thinson each scored 16 games for BMU while Sandra Jonas and Leroy Jonas each contributed 13 games to the Lotto’s team’s efforts.

The lone lovebird of the final was BMU’s Esther Marjet.