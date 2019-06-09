Sports

Gold is Money strikes gold

The victorious Gold Is Money team, from left, Clarence Whitehead, John `Paddy’ Chance, Anthony Solomon, DDL’s Maria Munroe, Tony Ally, Shawn Morgan and Leroy `Pee Wee’ Edwards. At right is president of the Guyana National Dominoes Federation Faye Joseph.

Gold is Money ran out winners of the recent lucrative Ivanoff Vodka nationwide dominoes tournament.

In the finals played at the Malteenoes Sports Club Pavilion, Gold is Money, spearheaded by Clarence Whitehead, Shawn Morgan and John `Paddy’ Chance won with 89 games with BMU second on 69 games and Lotto third with 63 games.

Gold is Money’s Morgan was the Player of the Final marking the maximum 18 games while Anthony Solomon lent excellent support with 16 games.

Steven Burnett and Debbie Thinson each scored 16 games for BMU while Sandra Jonas and Leroy Jonas each contributed 13 games to the Lotto’s team’s efforts.

The lone lovebird of the final was BMU’s Esther Marjet.

