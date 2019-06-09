Sinclair slams century, takes 10 wickets against Bath

A second consecutive century followed up by a 10-wicket haul from Achievers’ all-rounder, Kevin Sinclair, left Bath Cricket Club with just three wickets in hand and trailing by 86 runs in their second innings after day one of the West Berbice Cricket Association/ Anil Lalsa Construction third round clash at Bush Lot.

Bath won the toss and batted, but that proved to be a wrong decision as they lasted just 33.3 overs in which they mustered 90 runs. Achievers responded with 250-4 before declaring while Bath closed the day on 74-7.

Sinclair was penetrative with his off-spin, taking 6-32 in 13.3 overs. He was supported by Andrew Dutchin who returned 3-28. Only two batsmen managed double figures, Mahesh Persaud with a top score of 18, consisting of one four and a single six and Ganesh Gossai with 15…..