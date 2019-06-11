Rain frustrates Windies in Rose Bowl washout

SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Persistent rain quenched another fiery West Indies start and forced the abandonment of their ICC World Cup contest against South Africa at the Rose Bowl here yesterday.

Opting to bowl first with rain in the forecast, West Indies had the Proteas tottering on 29 for two in the eighth over courtesy of strikes from left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell before rain intervened after just half an hour.

A steady drizzle then engulfed the venue and frustrated match officials before they called time on the encounter following a couple of inspections.

Both teams were awarded a point, leaving West Indies fifth on three points from three outings and South Africa one from bottom of the 10-team standings on a single point from four matches.

“It’s unfortunate in that you can’t do anything about the weather situation. In terms of the point, we’ll take the point and move forward in the competition,” a disappointed West Indies head coach, Floyd Reifer said afterwards.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis also lamented the washout.

“We wanted to play a full game today,” he told media here.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that when you play a team like the West Indies you want to play a full 100-over game – just the make-up of their side. So it’s disappointing the fact we didn’t get a game.”

Not for the first time in the tournament, West Indies started aggressively and were rewarded when Cottrell claimed the out-of-form Hashim Amla in the third over for six, caught by veteran Chris Gayle at first slip cutting at one with extra bounce and pace.

Aiden Markram never settled and he fell to Cottrell in the seventh over for five, gloving a short delivery angled into his rib cage for wicketkeeper Shai Hope to take a well-judged catch diving to his left down the leg side.

Opener Quinton de Kock, given out caught at the wicket off seamer Kemar Roach for one in the second over before gaining a reprieve courtesy of DRS, finished unbeaten on 17 and was partnered by du Plessis who was yet to score.

Cottrell end with two for 18 from his four overs.

West Indies made two changes from their last match against Australia, recalling Darren Bravo for the injured Evin Lewis and bringing in Roach for the rested Andre Russell.

The Caribbean side will now turn their attention to hosts and tournament favourites, England, who they face here on Friday.