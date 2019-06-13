An analytical look at Guyana’s Gold Cup opponents

With less than five days remaining before the Golden Jaguars make their debut in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Stabroek Sport takes an analytical look at the competing sides in group-D and their current form heading to the prestigious event.

Guyana’s historic campaign in the event pits them against three of the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers hexagonal sides, the only group that features such a combination in the event.

United States of America

As Guyana’s first assignment in the event on June 18th in St. Paul, Minnesota, defending champion United States of America [USA] will be the first team under the microscope.

Ranked 24th on the international circuit, the Americans possess a record of three wins, two losses and a draw in their previous six matches. Further examination of this period indicate that USA are winless in their three most recent clashes with a record of two losses and a draw…..