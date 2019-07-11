It’s back to the drawing board

The national men’s rugby team will return to the drawing board after last weekend’s forgettable Rugby American North (RAN) 7’s campaign in the Cayman Islands.

Affectionately called the ‘Green Machine’ the seven-time winners of the annual fixture failed to transform into robot mode, winning just one of six matches which ended their dream of clinching a berth at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan next July.

Reflecting on arguably their toughest outing in RAN 7s history yesterday at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) headquarters, the top brass of the union, some of its players and the management team pointed out several factors which led to their disappointing exit…..