Pandey, Pandya condemn hosts to series defeat

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – West Indies A were once again left to ponder another horrendous batting collapse as India A took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match one-day series with an emphatic 148-run victory here yesterday.

Chasing a difficult target of 296 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, the hosts folded meekly for 147 in the 35th over, in a now familiar display of recklessness and indifference.

All-rounder Keemo Paul, batting at number 10, blasted a 16-ball 34 with two fours and four sixes with the game already gone while Sunil Ambris chipped in with 30 to be the only top order batsman to show any semblance of enterprise.

He and left-hander John Campbell (21) put on 51 off 57 balls for the first wicket but once they were separated, West Indies A stunningly lost their last nine wickets for 82 runs.

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya proved their tormentor, claiming five for 25 while Hanuma Vihari picked up two for 23 with his off-spin.

Captain Manish Pandey had earlier exhibited the temperament and focus lacked by the Windies batsmen as he stroked a classy 100 to help fire India A to 295 for six off their 50 overs.

Nineteen-year-old opener Shubman Gill hit 77 – his second straight half-century – while Vihari supported with 29 and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, 24.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (2-37) and fast bowler Romario Shepherd (2-51) claimed two wickets apiece.

Opting to bat, India A lost 21-year-old opener Anmolpreet Singh without scoring in the third over with the score on 13, fending a short ball from Shepherd to Campbell at second slip.

However, two century stands then put India A on top as West Indies A struggled to contain the visitors’ batsmen.

First, Gill anchored a 109-run stand for the second wicket with Shreyas Iyer whose 47 came from 69 deliveries and included four fours.

Gill, who faced 81 balls and struck eight fours and a six, fell to a catch at the wicket off Cornwall in the 25th over and Iyer followed 23 balls later but Pandey and Vihari added 110 for the fourth wicket to overturn West Indies A’s advantage.

Pandey faced 87 balls and smashed six fours and five sixes while Vihari struck three fours in his 39-ball stay at the crease.

Asked to chase their highest total of the series, West Indies A managed a solid start as both Ambris and Campbell overcame anxious moments to stage a half-century stand.

But Campbell ran out of patience and tugged seamer Navdeep Saini to mid-wicket in the 10th over and Ambris followed in the 14th over after hitting three fours in a 32-ball knock, trapped on the crease by one from seamer Avesh Khan that nipped back.

Raymon Reifer (19) and captain Roston Chase (15) put on 24 for the third wicket but were part of a spectacular slide which saw West Indies A lose seven wickets for 28 runs.

Chase tried to cut one too close to him and played on to Pandya in the 22nd over, Reifer holed out to long on off the same bowler in the 26th over at 102 for four and two balls later with one run added, left-hander Jonathan Carter sliced Pandya to point to depart for four.

Devon Smith was picked up at leg slip off off-spinner Washington Sundar for one and Rovman Powell’s ugly swipe in the 30th over characterised West Indies A’s approach, as the senior team all-rounder skied to Iyer at point off Pandya.