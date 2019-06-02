Chess with Errol

Guyana’s best go head to head as national championship begins

Dark Horses! In the 2019 National Chess Championship which began yesterday, Saeed Ali (left) and his opponent Loris Nathoo are regarded as the dark horses. Players to watch are Taffin Khan and Anthony Drayton. Beside Ali is Shiv Nandalall who recently came out of retirement and qualified for the National Championship with a five-point haul. 

The 2019 National Chess Championship began yesterday with no confirmed favourite in place. It could be anyone’s championship.

The participants are all sharp, and the title will go to the person who makes the minimum of errors. However, two of the players to watch are Taffin Khan and Anthony Drayton, both Olympians. They are both experienced and understand the theme of their individual encounter. They will be difficult to beat.

Saeed Ali has never represented Guyana at an Olympiad, but he brings to the chess board some fanciful and forceful moves. He can effectually seize the initiative from his opponent. It was not surprising that he qualified for the championship and placed third in the Qualifier…..

