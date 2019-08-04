Decision day for Guyana Chess Federation

The 2019 elections of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) is to be held today during the federation’s annual general meeting, which is scheduled to start at 10 am at the National Resource Centre, Woolford Avenue.

Incumbent president James Bond is seeking a second term and his sole opponent for the post is remigrant businessman Frankie Farley. Both competitors are known and respected within the chess fraternity and both are chess players of a moderate standard.

Bond is a lawyer by profession, while Farley is a businessman. Both individuals undoubtedly have a fond relationship with the brainy game of chess and desire the best for its future. GCF members will ultimately decide whom they prefer.

I spoke to Bond and Farley separately, and both were eager to have the election convened, and expressed enthusiasm about the results.

Bond said chess is in a good place. He declared: “We have been having tournaments. We are competing in the elite Chess Olympiad and the international arena. We have acquired a FIDE Master in Anthony Drayton and Guyana has succeeded in manoeuvring one of its chess officials onto the Disciplinary Committee of the World Chess Federation.” Added to those achievements, chess is on the upswing in some of the outlying regions, he said.

Farley, however, felt more could have been accomplished if things were done differently.

Vice-president, secretary, treasurer, tournament director and committee members are among the other officers who will be elected today. The last annual general meeting was held in 2017.