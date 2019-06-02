Boozing away your fitness goals

If you are someone who works out but imbibes habitually or now and then, keep reading.

Alocohol is a carbohydrate, but doesn’t convert to glucose like most carbs do. It is converted into a fatty acid and is consequently more likely to store as fat. So, if you drink alcohol and exercise, it puts fat metabolism on hold.

The caloric content of alcohol is seven calories per gramme. A shot of gin contains around 110 calories, while an average 12 oz beer contains 146 calories, 13 grammes of carbs, and some vitamins and minerals…..