Photography journey all started with a seedling – Ken Bacchus

“One day I had taken a really up-close picture of a seedling I had planted. At first, I thought nothing of it, not until my agricultural science teacher saw the photo and told me how great it looked and advised that I explore photography a lot more,” 17-year-old photographer Ken Bacchus said.

“After that it became a norm in school for me to take pictures for my friends’ field work for agriculture,” he recalled. “Two of my friends in particular, Carolann Correia and Livia Johnson, began asking me to do photoshoots of them just for fun. It was the second time I had done a shoot with them. It had also been the second time I’d ever taken pictures of persons with the intent of it being considered photography. We were doing a shoot on Main Street Avenue and as I was taking the pictures, I was looking at how well the aspects of the pictures were tying together, from the contrast to shadows to all the different colours and in that moment I realized that this is what I wanted to do, I realized that this is what I was meant to do. I knew my path would lead somewhere towards the arts and this is the form it presented itself in.”

Ken’s earlier life saw him attending Marian Academy, Green Acres and Mae’s Primary schools and North Georgetown Secondary. He was always fascinated with art and so he drew and painted, though he chose to concentrate on Science in high school…..