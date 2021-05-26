Agri Ministry hosts seedling distribution drive

The Ministry of Agriculture yesterday hosted its inaugural Independence Seed and Seedling Distribution Drive in observance of Guyana’s 55th Independence Anniversary.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said it is the government’s plan to get everyone involved in agriculture.

“Although this event might be viewed as a simple exercise, it is important to us as a Ministry and as a country. Today we’ve restarted something that existed many years ago. This exercise should not be seen as a simple seed