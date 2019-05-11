Tears as Nrityageet ends

The curtains of Nrityageet 40 – the final production – closed in splendour and tears last Saturday at the National Cultural Centre when scores of dancers put on a fine show of dance, song, drumming, yoga and drama.

Founders of Nrityageet, Nadira and Indranie Shah had been teaching and dancing for many years in Guyana and abroad; the 40-year-old dance production quickly rose to stardom and became an annual treat that Guyanese anticipated.

The dance theatre production had always commemorated the arrival of the first batch of indentured East Indians to Guiana on May 5, 1838 through song, dance, dance drama and poetry. The very first two productions were held in the Queen’s College Auditorium on May 5, 1979 and May 4, 1980. Every year since the production was hosted at the National Cultural Centre…..