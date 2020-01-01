‘Significant’ gains made in potable water access – GWI

Although the recent shutdown experienced in Central Georgetown was a sharp reminder that there is much critical work to be done, Guyana Water Inc (GWI) yesterday reported significant gains for 2019, including attaining 97% and 85% access to potable water by coastal and hinterland regions, respectively,

During its end-of-year press engagement, held at the company’s Vlissingen Road headquarters, GWI’s Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, flanked by various staff members, shared that GWI’s efforts have ensured 97% of the populations in Regions 2 to 6, and Region 10, now have access to potable water, while hinterland populations are a little behind, with 85% of the population in those areas enjoying access.

Van West-Charles also disclosed that as of November 2019, GWI spent approximately $12 billion, while raking in revenue in excess of $5.1 billion, which represents a 20 percent increase for the same period last year. The difference is more than approximately $7 billion.